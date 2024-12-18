Advertisement
News

Kerry Garda inspector warns of crackdown on e-scooter users breaking the law

Dec 18, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Garda inspector warns of crackdown on e-scooter users breaking the law
Share this article

Gardaí in Kerry say there will be a crackdown on those who break the law regarding e-scooters.

New regulations were introduced in May in relation to e-scooters– including that users must be aged 16 or over; they may not be ridden on footpaths; and user must obey a max speed limit of 20 km/h.

Inspector Gary Carroll, from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit, is reminding parents to check legislation before buying them as Christmas gifts.

Advertisement

He says there has been an increase of incidents on the roads involving e-scooters recently, and is urging people to wear helmets when using them:

Inspector Carroll says Gardaí will be targeting drink and drug driving as part of an enforcement operation over the Christmas period.

Advertisement

He’s reminding people celebrating during the festive season not to take a chance the morning after a night of socialising.

Inspector Carroll says drug driving is a major problem on Irish roads, and warns that drugs stay in your system for several days.

Meanwhile, Inspector Gary Carroll is appealing to pedestrians to wear hi-vis jackets at all times when out walking over the period.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry senator concerned for undocumented Irish living illegally in US
Advertisement
Council wardens investigating dog attack on sheep in North Kerry
Planning body overrules own inspector and Kerry County Council to refuse planning for Listowel houses
Advertisement

Recommended

Fexco founder steps down from board as part of succession plan
Council wardens investigating dog attack on sheep in North Kerry
Kerry senator concerned for undocumented Irish living illegally in US
Council management says widespread use of CCTV in Kerry isn't achievable
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus