Kerry Garda inspector warns of crackdown on e-scooter users breaking the law

Gardaí in Kerry say there will be a crackdown on those who break the law regarding e-scooters.

New regulations were introduced in May in relation to e-scooters– including that users must be aged 16 or over; they may not be ridden on footpaths; and user must obey a max speed limit of 20 km/h.

Inspector Gary Carroll, from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit, is reminding parents to check legislation before buying them as Christmas gifts.

Advertisement

He says there has been an increase of incidents on the roads involving e-scooters recently, and is urging people to wear helmets when using them:

Inspector Carroll says Gardaí will be targeting drink and drug driving as part of an enforcement operation over the Christmas period.

Advertisement

He’s reminding people celebrating during the festive season not to take a chance the morning after a night of socialising.

Inspector Carroll says drug driving is a major problem on Irish roads, and warns that drugs stay in your system for several days.

Meanwhile, Inspector Gary Carroll is appealing to pedestrians to wear hi-vis jackets at all times when out walking over the period.