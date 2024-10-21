Over 3,000 without power in Kerry following Storm Ashley

Over 3,000 (3,004) homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry this morning following Storm Ashley.

Nationwide, the figure is over 16,000, with the Dingle Peninsula being one of the worst affected areas.

ESB Networks estimate that the last of the faults in Kerry will be restored by 6 o'clock this evening.

There were reports of localised flooding, fallen trees and debris throughout the day.

Passengers on a Ryanair flight from Luton were forced to spend over four hours on the runway after it landed to Farranfore yesterday afternoon, because it was too windy to bring them off on the plane.

Kerry County Council crews eventually stood down at around 9 o'clock last night, but the council is strongly advising the public to travel with care this morning as there is still residual debris after the storm.