Advertisement
News

Over 3,000 without power in Kerry following Storm Ashley

Oct 21, 2024 09:20 By radiokerrynews
Over 3,000 without power in Kerry following Storm Ashley
Share this article

Over 3,000 (3,004) homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry this morning following Storm Ashley.

Nationwide, the figure is over 16,000, with the Dingle Peninsula being one of the worst affected areas.

ESB Networks estimate that the last of the faults in Kerry will be restored by 6 o'clock this evening.

Advertisement

There were reports of localised flooding, fallen trees and debris throughout the day.

Passengers on a Ryanair flight from Luton were forced to spend over four hours on the runway after it landed to Farranfore yesterday afternoon, because it was too windy to bring them off on the plane.

Kerry County Council crews eventually stood down at around 9 o'clock last night, but the council is strongly advising the public to travel with care this morning as there is still residual debris after the storm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 1000 customers affected by power outages in Kerry
Advertisement
Average weekly earnings in Kerry over 14% below national average
Kerry Science Festival schedule announced
Advertisement

Recommended

Defeats for Tralee chess club
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Kilduff has stepped down as Athlone manager
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus