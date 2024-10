The ESB has reported numerous power outages today following Storm Ashley.

979 customers are affected by a power outage in the Ventry - Dingle area.

ESB says power should be restored by 2pm tomorrow.

95 people affected by power outages in Scarteglen - which should be restored tomorrow.

There's also power outages in Milltown, Glenflesk and Cloghane - all due to be restored tomorrow afternoon.

The ESB apologises for any inconvenience