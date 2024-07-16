Advertisement
Over 250 women living in Kerry had abortions in 2023

Jul 16, 2024
Over 250 women living in Kerry had abortions in 2023
254 women who had an abortion last year in Ireland were living in Kerry at the time of the procedure.

The Department of Health says nationally more than 10,000 (10,033) terminations of pregnancies were carried out in 2023.

This is a rise of over 20% on 2022, when over 8,100 (8,156) women in the state accessed abortion services.

Dublin had the highest number of terminations in 2023 at 3,645, followed by Cork at 873; while May was the month in which most terminations took place.

The report shows 21 abortions were carried out due to risk to life or health, 129 were in relation to fatal foetal abnormalities, while over 9,800 terminations were carried out in early pregnancy.

