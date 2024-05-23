Initial compensation payments have been made to 197 children who were harmed or injured while they were in the care of South Kerry CAHMS.

That's according to the Minister of State at the Department of Health, Mary Butler.

She also told the deputies that additional cases of individual children in North Kerry, who received sub-standard care, were later identified by the HSE.

These individual children may also qualify for the state's compensation scheme, and the minister says the State Claims Agency will consider any further appropriate cases recommended by HSE.

Junior Minister Butler was answering questions raised by Sinn Féin TDs Mark Ward and Kerry's Pa Daly.

Over two years ago, the HSE published the Maskey Review into the care received by children and young people from South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health services between July 2016 and April 2021.

The executive apologised to 240 young people when the Maskey Review found the care they received was sub-standard.

Dr Seán Maskey's report detailed significant harm caused to 46 children and young people.

The Department of Health then set up a compensation scheme, which is open to all who meet certain criteria.

Junior Minister Butler says "As of the 12th of April 2024, there have been 202 applications to the scheme".

Initial compensation payments have been made to 197 children.She added that 33 mediations have taken place, "the majority of which have been successfully resolved".

One case was awaiting a determination from the mediator; one mediator’s determination had been issued to the family; and one mediation was adjourned.