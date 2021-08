The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 251 COVID-19 patients we in hospitalised, of which 52 were in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, says for the second time in a week, there are over 2,000 daily cases, which is a concerning indication of the level of COVID-19 circulating in communities.