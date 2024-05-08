Over 20% increase in traffic collisions attended by Kerry Fire Service

There’s been a 22% increase in the number of road traffic collisions attended by the Kerry Fire Service during the first three months of the year.

The figures were compiled by the county’s fire service and they were presented to members of Kerry County Council recently.

Between January and the end of March, the Kerry Fire Service attended 44 road traffic collisions.

That’s up from 36 for the same period the previous year, which represents a rise of 22%.

During the first quarter of the year, the fire service in Kerry was mobilised 364 times, which is down on the same time last year.

In 2023, the Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 439 times in the first three months of the year, which is 17% higher than this year.