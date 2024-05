Novak Djokovic is due to resume his French Open campaign later today.

The world number one is set to meet Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain this afternoon in the second round.

Djokovic has had a mixed season so far, but says that major tournaments bring out the best in him.

Also today, fourth seed Alexander Zverev faces David Goffin.

In the women's singles, fourth seed Elena Rybakina goes up against Arantxa Rus, while Aryna Sabalenka takes on Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.