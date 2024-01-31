40 people lost their lives on Kerry roads between 2019 and 2023

40 fatalities were recorded on Kerry roads between 2019 and 2023.

That’s according to figures released at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

According to the figures 12 females and 28 males lost their lives on roads in the county over the five year period.

Between 2019 and 2023 – 13 drivers were killed in multi vehicles collisions, six passengers lost their lives, while four people died in single vehicle incidents.

Seven motorcyclists were killed on the county’s roads, while three fatalities were cyclists.

Meanwhile, seven pedestrians were killed on Kerry roads between 2019 and 2023.