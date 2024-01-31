Advertisement
News

40 people lost their lives on Kerry roads between 2019 and 2023

Jan 31, 2024 13:38 By radiokerrynews
40 people lost their lives on Kerry roads between 2019 and 2023
Share this article

40 fatalities were recorded on Kerry roads between 2019 and 2023.

That’s according to figures released at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

According to the figures 12 females and 28 males lost their lives on roads in the county over the five year period.

Advertisement

Between 2019 and 2023 – 13 drivers were killed in multi vehicles collisions, six passengers lost their lives, while four people died in single vehicle incidents.

Seven motorcyclists were killed on the county’s roads, while three fatalities were cyclists.

Meanwhile, seven pedestrians were killed on Kerry roads between 2019 and 2023.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cllr says Road Safety Authority running out of high-vis jackets is unacceptable
Advertisement
Historic Killarney property for sale for €2.5 million
Kerry man worked on Grammy nominated Lana Del Rey album
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 21,000 passengers expected through Shannon Airport this bank holiday weekend
Cllr says Road Safety Authority running out of high-vis jackets is unacceptable
River Feale pontoon plans received 16 objections
Recruitment information evening on joining the Gardaí to be held in Listowel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus