Over 2 million people visited Killarney National Park in 2024.

Jan 9, 2025 08:19 By radiokerrynews
Over 2 million people have visited Killarney National Park in 2024.

That’s according to figures provided by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The figures provided to Radio Kerry by the NPWS, who manage the sites, show a slight drop in visitors to Killarney National Park year on year.

In 2024, almost 1.4 million (1,395,402) people visited the attraction.

That’s a drop of just over 3% on 2023, when over 1,450,000 (1,450,585) sightseers flocked to the park.

Muckross House welcomed over 980,000 (983,481) visitors through its doors in 2024, an increase of almost 8,000 visitors on the previous year.

Meanwhile, NPWS data, shows just under 370,000 (369,492) tourists visited Killarney House and Gardens in the year.

The figures show a total of almost 2,750,000 (2,748,375) visits to the NPWS managed sites in Killarney in 2024.

 

