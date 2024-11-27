Advertisement
News

Former Kerry person of the year and FEXCO founder to receive Order of Inisfallen award

Nov 27, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Former Kerry person of the year and FEXCO founder to receive Order of Inisfallen award
Founder and CEO Fexco, Brian McCarthy. Photo: Valerie. O’Sullivan.
Share this article

FEXCO founder Brian McCarthy is the recipient of this year's Order of Inisfallen award.

McCarthy founded the financial services firm in 1981 and has been instrumental in the development of the company on a worldwide basis.

In 2016, the Dublin born and Cork reared business man became the first non Kerryman to receive the Kerry Person of the Year Award from the Kerry Association in Dublin.

Advertisement

The award will be presented by Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, in Muckross House at 4.00pm tomorrow.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fine Gael candidate calls for swift action on Pretty Polly development
Advertisement
Kerry TD calls for TII to engage with landowners on proposed Killarney bypass route
Fianna Fáil candidate wants asthma patients included in medical scheme
Advertisement

Recommended

Fine Gael candidate calls for swift action on Pretty Polly development
Kerry TD calls for TII to engage with landowners on proposed Killarney bypass route
Fianna Fáil candidate wants asthma patients included in medical scheme
Listowel races director says all options will be explored for racecourse flood repairs
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus