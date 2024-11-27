Former Kerry person of the year and FEXCO founder to receive Order of Inisfallen award

FEXCO founder Brian McCarthy is the recipient of this year's Order of Inisfallen award.

McCarthy founded the financial services firm in 1981 and has been instrumental in the development of the company on a worldwide basis.

In 2016, the Dublin born and Cork reared business man became the first non Kerryman to receive the Kerry Person of the Year Award from the Kerry Association in Dublin.

The award will be presented by Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, in Muckross House at 4.00pm tomorrow.