Fexco Group records strong financial and operational performance in 2023 report

Killorglin-headquartered Fexco saw significant growth last year, recording an income growth of 14%.

The financial services, technology, and business services group, has released its results for its 2023 financial year.

Fexco Group’s operating profit grew to €24 million last year, compared to €14.8 million in 2022.

Advertisement

The total group income increased to €178.7 million, up from €157.5 million the previous year.

Fexco says continued investment in innovation across core products and new ventures are building long term resilience for the group.