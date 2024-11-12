Advertisement
News

Fexco Group records strong financial and operational performance in 2023 report

Nov 12, 2024 13:51 By radiokerrynews
Fexco Group records strong financial and operational performance in 2023 report
Share this article

Killorglin-headquartered Fexco saw significant growth last year, recording an income growth of 14%.

The financial services, technology, and business services group, has released its results for its 2023 financial year.

Fexco Group’s operating profit grew to €24 million last year, compared to €14.8 million in 2022.

Advertisement

The total group income increased to €178.7 million, up from €157.5 million the previous year.

Fexco says continued investment in innovation across core products and new ventures are building long term resilience for the group.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee court hears money laundering accused withdrew money after payments made into account
Advertisement
Four men remanded in custody in relation to alleged slash hook assault outside Tralee school
26 people on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee court hears money laundering accused withdrew money after payments made into account
Williams and Wilson to meet in quarter finals of Champion of Champions event
Four men remanded in custody in relation to alleged slash hook assault outside Tralee school
Referee's comments about Klopp being investigated by FA
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus