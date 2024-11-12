Fexco Group records strong financial and operational performance in 2023 report

Killorglin-headquartered Fexco saw significant growth last year, recording an income growth of 14%.
The financial services, technology, and business services group, has released its results for its 2023 financial year.
Fexco Group’s operating profit grew to €24 million last year, compared to €14.8 million in 2022.
The total group income increased to €178.7 million, up from €157.5 million the previous year.
Fexco says continued investment in innovation across core products and new ventures are building long term resilience for the group.