Over 12,400 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Oct 15, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Over 12,400 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Over 12,400 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

12,454 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of September.

There are also another 2,738 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of September, show there were 11,719 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

10,516 of these are adults, while 1,203 are children.

There are 735 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of September.

 

