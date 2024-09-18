Advertisement
Over 12,500 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Sep 18, 2024 09:14 By radiokerrynews
Over 12,500 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Over 12,500 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

12,545 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of August.

There are also another 2,704 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of August, show there are 11,680 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

10,517 of these are adults, while 1,163 are children.

There are 865 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of August.

 

