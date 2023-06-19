One-way traffic management plan during summer on popular West Kerry drive

A one-way traffic management plan will be put in place on a popular West Kerry drive during the summer.

A clockwise traffic management system was trialled on the Slea Head drive last summer and it’ll be re-established this year.

Kerry County Council and Fáilte Ireland will implement it between June 30th and September 15th.

Advertisement

Motorists will be asked to begin their drive around Slea Head in Dingle town.

The council will have a staff member located at Coumeenoole daily from 10.30am to 4pm, encouraging vehicles to travel anti-clockwise.

Local access will be maintained as normal.