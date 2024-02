Kerry County Council says in principle agreements have been reached for the restoration of a Killorglin road.

The information was provided at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill said the Gurrane Quay Road is in poor condition following recent works carried out on its banks.

In response, the council says it's engaged with Office of Public Works, who have agreed in princliple to fund the works.