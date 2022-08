The O’Donoghue Ring Collection has announced a new Group General Manager.

Brian Lawlor, originally from Wexford, will oversee the collection’s four hotels including the Killarney Plaza Hotel and Spa, as well as The Tanyard Restaurant and O’Donoghue’s pub.

Mr Lawlor worked in Adare Manor for over 20 years and says his new appointment is the highlight of his career.