Number of heroin users receiving drug treatment in Kerry and Cork has doubled

The number of heroin users in drug treatment has doubled in Kerry compared to elsewhere in the country.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE to the Irish Examiner.

The figure has jumped to 20% in Kerry and Cork compared to 10% in other regions.

100 additional people were brought into treatment services during the pandemic in Kerry and Cork.

The HSE says overall figures indicate that 600 people were receiving treatment in Kerry and Cork last year.

Nationally, almost 11,500 heroin users in drug treatment are receiving substitute medication.