There are a number of events and festivals taking place in Kerry this weekend.

Féile Lughnasadh gets underway in Milltown at 7pm with a bonfire and parade.

The festival will run until Sunday night and will include family fun entertainment, gig rigs, musical performances from Frankie Gavan and De Dannan as well as food and craft markets.

The Cahersiveen Festival of Music and the Arts is also taking place until Sunday; there’ll be walks, fishing competitions and a football and soccer events, as well busking competitions and performances by Jimmy Buckley, Cameostate and Key West.

Valentia Island and Cahersiveen are hosting events celebrating trailblazers who helped transform Irish society.

Exhibitions, performances, and other events are presented by the Smashing Times International Centre for the Arts and Equality; among those celebrated are two women from Valentia Island - 19th century suffragist Helen Blackburn and marine biologist Maude Delap.

There’ll be a panel discussion at the Old Barracks Heritage Centre, Cahersiveen at 7 o’clock this evening.

St John the Baptist Church on Valentia Island on Saturday at 7.30pm will showcase a performance celebrating Irish change-makers.

The Kilgarvan Agricultural Show will take place on Sunday and throughout the weekend there’ll also be a range of performances including Cian Ducrot and Cliona Hagan.