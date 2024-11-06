A north Kerry woman has been remanded in custody in relation to the murder of a man in Knockanure in May.

22 year-old Abigail Lynch of 47 Woodview Place, Tarbert, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

Abigail Lynch faces one charge, that she murdered Gerard Kennelly contrary to common law.

Mr Kennelly, who was in his 30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday, May 27th in Knockanure.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appearing via video link from Limerick prison, Ms Lynch, appearing to weep, spoke to confirm her name and that she could see and hear the court.

Her solicitor, Padraig O’Connell advised her it was not a private conversation and to raise her hand if she’d any questions .

Mr O'Connell told the court that a bail application for Ms Lynch will be before the High Court tomorrow.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the book of evidence is not yet ready.

Judge David Waters remanded her in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on November 20th.