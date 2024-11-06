Advertisement
News

North Kerry woman remanded in custody in relation to alleged Knockanure murder

Nov 6, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry woman remanded in custody in relation to alleged Knockanure murder
Share this article

A north Kerry woman has been remanded in custody in relation to the murder of a man in Knockanure in May.

22 year-old Abigail Lynch of 47 Woodview Place, Tarbert, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

Abigail Lynch faces one charge, that she murdered Gerard Kennelly contrary to common law.

Advertisement

Mr Kennelly, who was in his 30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday, May 27th in Knockanure.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appearing via video link from Limerick prison, Ms Lynch, appearing to weep, spoke to confirm her name and that she could see and hear the court.

Advertisement

Her solicitor, Padraig O’Connell advised her it was not a private conversation and to raise her hand if she’d any questions .

Mr O'Connell told the court that a bail application for Ms Lynch will be before the High Court tomorrow.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the book of evidence is not yet ready.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters remanded her in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on November 20th.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinn Féin adds second candidate to general election ticket in Kerry
Advertisement
Gardaí seize €47,000 and suspected drugs at Killarney checkpoint
Kerry County Council is seeking planning approval to progress redevelopment of Áras Phádraig
Advertisement

Recommended

NY Kerry Association President says too much money spent on US elections by both parties
Owner dog stolen from Kilcummin appeals for information on pet’s whereabouts
Sinn Féin adds second candidate to general election ticket in Kerry
Kerry County Council is seeking planning approval to progress redevelopment of Áras Phádraig
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus