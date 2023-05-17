North Kerry woman 12 years fighting for suitable housing for profoundly disabled son

A North Kerry woman says she’s 12 years fighting to get suitable housing for her son who has profound disabilities.

Fiona Ahern Lynch lives in a two-storey council house in Ballybunion, but says this is totally unsuitable for her son’s condition.

Twenty-three (23)-year-old Richard has Angleman syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities.

Fiona says, as Richard has gotten older, his condition has deteriorated, and he’s not able to use the stairs, and needs assistance to get in and out of the bath.

She says the house is a hazard for Richard, and they need a bungalow for his needs, but Kerry County Council has told her it has no options and no money available to house them elsewhere.

