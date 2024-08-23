North Kerry man accused of threatening gardaí with machete to seek High Court bail

A North Kerry man accused of threatening gardaí with a machete and iron bars is to seek bail in the High Court today.

33-year-old Killian Kirby of 61, Kilcaragh, Lixnaw, faces nine charges arising from one prolonged incident in Rylane, Duagh, in July.

It’s alleged that Mr Kirby took a Hitachi digger without the consent of the owner, and caused extensive damage to a property occupied by family members.

Advertisement

He’s then accused of producing a machete and iron bars in a threatening manner towards gardaí on two separate occasions as they tried to arrest him over the course of the one night.

Mr Kirby also faces charges of criminal damage and burglary, as well as possession of around €6,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

He was denied bail in the District Court last month, with gardaí claiming he was a flight risk and would commit serious offences if he was released on bail.

Advertisement

At Tralee District Court this week, Sergeant Stephen O’Brien said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in Mr Kirby’s case are still awaited.

Sgt O’Brien sought to remand him in continuing custody for a further two weeks.

Solicitor Nuala Liston, standing in for Brendan Ahern, said there is no objection to this, and Mr Kirby will be before the High Court today to apply for bail.

Advertisement

Judge Philip O’Leary remanded Mr Kirby in custody at Cork Prison to the 4th September.