North Kerry man accused of production of machete in dispute with Gardaí further remanded

Aug 9, 2024 17:32 By radiokerrynews
A man has been further remanded in custody in relation to the alleged production of a machete - in the course of a dispute with gardaí in North Kerry.

33-year-old Killian Kirby of 61 Kilcaragh, Lixnaw appeared before Tralee District Court, facing nine charges relating to an alleged incident in Rylane, Duagh, last month.

It’s alleged that on the evening of Monday July 8th, Killian Kirby took, without consent of the owner, a Hitachi digger and caused extensive damage to a property occupied by members of his family.

The 33-year-old is also accused of the production of a machete and iron bars in a threatening manner towards gardaí on two separate occasions as they tried to arrest him.

Mr Kirby is also accused of criminal damage, burglary offences and the possession of around €6,000 worth of cocaine, subject to analysis.

Appearing at Tralee District Court this week, he was further remanded in custody to appear before the court again on August 22nd, via video-link, for DPP directions.

