North Kerry community accuses National Transport Authority of contradicting climate policy

A North Kerry community is accusing the National Transport Authority of contradicting its stated position of combatting climate change.

It’s after the NTA refused to consider putting a bus stop along the N69 Tralee to Listowel Bus Éireann route.

The NTA is responsible for providing high quality, accessible, sustainable transport across Ireland, and ensuring that vital bus and rail services are available to communities in all parts of the country.

On its website, the NTA says it takes its role and responsibility in reducing the effects of climate change very seriously.

It says it aims to bring public transport to as many people as possible in order to reduce the need for personal vehicles which are harmful to the environment.

A North Kerry woman says this goal contradicts the NTA’s decision to refuse a bus stop at Coolnaleen Cross, which would allow its community to avail of the Bus Éireann Listowel-Tralee bus service.

The NTA says providing a bus stop at this location is not being actively considered due to relatively low levels of housing and employment in the vicinity.

Suzanne Grace from Billeragh, Listowel, says all the community is asking for is a bus stop along a route that already exists.