Norma Foley named Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality

The Taoiseach of the 34th Dáil, Micheál Martin, has announced his new cabinet.

The team includes seven ministers from Fianna Fáil, and six from Fine Gael, with some fresh faces.

Kerry’s Norma Foley will remain on as a minister, but is moving to the Department for Children, Disability, and Equality.

Advertisement

The Taoiseach will also appoint 23 junior ministers, with those positions expected to be announced in the coming days.

Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy Rae has said he expects to be named one of these ministers of state.

Taoiseach

Advertisement

Name: Micheál Martin

Party: Fianna Fáil (Leader)

Constituency: Cork South-Central

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Defence

Name: Simon Harris

Party: Fine Gael (Leader)

Constituency: Wicklow

Advertisement

Minister for Finance

Name: Paschal Donohoe

Party: Fianna Fáil

Constituency: Dublin Central

Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Reform, and Digitalisation

Advertisement

Name: Jack Chambers

Party: Fianna Fáil

Constituency: Dublin West

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs, and Migration

Name: Jim O'Callaghan

Party: Fianna Fáil

Constituency: Dublin Bay South

Advertisement

Minister for Health

Name: Jennifer Carroll MacNeill

Party: Fine Gael

Constituency: Dún Laoghaire

Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality

Name: Norma Foley

Party: Fianna Fáil

Constituency: Kerry

Minister for Education and Youth

Name: Helen McEntee

Party: Fine Gael

Constituency: Meath East

Minister for Climate, Environment, Energy, and Transport

Name: Darragh O'Brien

Party: Fianna Fáil

Constituency: Dublin Fingal

Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage

Name: James Browne

Party: Fianna Fáil

Constituency: Wexford

Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries, and the Marine

Name: Martin Heydon

Party: Fine Gael

Constituency: Kildare South

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism, and Employment

Name: Peter Burke

Party: Fine Gael

Constituency: Longford-Westmeath

Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development, and the Gaeltacht

Name: Dara Calleary

Party: Fianna Fáil

Constituency: Mayo

Minister Callery returns to cabinet after resigning in 2020 due to the Golfgate controversy.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science

Name: James Lawless

Party: Fianna Fáil

Constituency: Kildare North

Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture, and Sport

Name: Patrick O'Donovan

Party: Fine Gael

Constituency: Limerick County

OTHER KEY APPOINTMENTS

Chief Whip and Responsibility for Mental Health

Name: Mary Butler

Party: Fianna Fáil

Constituency: Waterford

Attorney General