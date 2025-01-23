Norma Foley named Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality

The Taoiseach of the 34th Dáil, Micheál Martin, has announced his new cabinet.
The team includes seven ministers from Fianna Fáil, and six from Fine Gael, with some fresh faces.
Kerry’s Norma Foley will remain on as a minister, but is moving to the Department for Children, Disability, and Equality.
The Taoiseach will also appoint 23 junior ministers, with those positions expected to be announced in the coming days.
Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy Rae has said he expects to be named one of these ministers of state.
Taoiseach
- Name: Micheál Martin
- Party: Fianna Fáil (Leader)
- Constituency: Cork South-Central
Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Defence
- Name: Simon Harris
- Party: Fine Gael (Leader)
- Constituency: Wicklow
Minister for Finance
- Name: Paschal Donohoe
- Party: Fianna Fáil
- Constituency: Dublin Central
Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Reform, and Digitalisation
- Name: Jack Chambers
- Party: Fianna Fáil
- Constituency: Dublin West
Minister for Justice, Home Affairs, and Migration
- Name: Jim O'Callaghan
- Party: Fianna Fáil
- Constituency: Dublin Bay South
Minister for Health
- Name: Jennifer Carroll MacNeill
- Party: Fine Gael
- Constituency: Dún Laoghaire
Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality
- Name: Norma Foley
- Party: Fianna Fáil
- Constituency: Kerry
Minister for Education and Youth
- Name: Helen McEntee
- Party: Fine Gael
- Constituency: Meath East
Minister for Climate, Environment, Energy, and Transport
- Name: Darragh O'Brien
- Party: Fianna Fáil
- Constituency: Dublin Fingal
Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage
- Name: James Browne
- Party: Fianna Fáil
- Constituency: Wexford
Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries, and the Marine
- Name: Martin Heydon
- Party: Fine Gael
- Constituency: Kildare South
Minister for Enterprise, Tourism, and Employment
- Name: Peter Burke
- Party: Fine Gael
- Constituency: Longford-Westmeath
Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development, and the Gaeltacht
- Name: Dara Calleary
- Party: Fianna Fáil
- Constituency: Mayo
- Minister Callery returns to cabinet after resigning in 2020 due to the Golfgate controversy.
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science
- Name: James Lawless
- Party: Fianna Fáil
- Constituency: Kildare North
Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture, and Sport
- Name: Patrick O'Donovan
- Party: Fine Gael
- Constituency: Limerick County
OTHER KEY APPOINTMENTS
Chief Whip and Responsibility for Mental Health
- Name: Mary Butler
- Party: Fianna Fáil
- Constituency: Waterford
Attorney General
- Name: Rossa Fanning
- Reappointed to advise the government in a non-political role.