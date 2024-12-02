Norma Foley says disinformation made for difficult election campaign

The out-going Minister for Education says it’s was a very challenging and difficult election campaign as there was a lot of disinformation being circulated.

Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley retained her seat in Dáil Éireann; she was elected in the 13th count.

In the final days of the campaign, an anonymous leaflet was circulated outlining ten reasons not to vote for Norma Foley.

Minister Foley says claims regarding what was being taught in SPHE were untrue.

She says it’s all about informing and protecting young people given the dangers they may encounter online: