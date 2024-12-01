Advertisement
Two final seats filled in the Kerry constituency

Dec 1, 2024 22:26 By radiokerrynews
Two final seats filled in the Kerry constituency
The final two seats have been filled in the Kerry constituency.

After 13 counts, the two final seats were taken by Fianna Fáil, meaning Fine Gael have lost their seat in Dáil Éireann which was previously held by Brendan Griffin, who has retired from politics.

Out-going Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has retained her seat and was elected in the 13th count with 13,654 votes; the quote is 13,083,

Her party colleague and first-time general election candidate Michael Cahill took the last seat.

He finished with 10,932 and was elected without reaching the quota after the 13th count.

Dec 1, 2024 17:40
