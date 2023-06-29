No winner of last night’s €2.7 million Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of last night’s Lotto Jackpot of over € 2.7 million.
The numbers drawn were 3, 9, 18, 21, 25, 34, and the bonus number was 37.
Meanwhile, there was 1 winner of last night’s Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €1 million
