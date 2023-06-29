No plans to open dedicated Lyme Disease testing and treatment centre at University Hospital Kerry

The HSE has no plans to open a dedicated testing and treatment centre for Lyme Disease at University Hospital Kerry.

This is despite pleas from Kerry County Councillor Michael Cahill, who requested that such a facility be opened in Tralee.

Cllr Cahill believes Kerry has a higher incidence of Lyme than most other counties, and says he personally knows many people who've contracted the disease.

He believes that with the county's massive deer population, it's highly likely that cases of Lyme disease will continue to grow.

Cllr Cahill says he's disappointed with the response from the HSE: