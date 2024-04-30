Six Kerry schools shortlisted for Young Social Innovators of the Year awards

Students from six schools in Kerry have been shortlisted for the Young Social Innovators of the Year awards.

The YSI awards, now in their twenty-third year, celebrate excellence in youth-led social innovation nationwide.

The Kerry schools to be selected for the finals are Castleisland Community College, Presentation Secondary School, Tralee; St Brendan's College, Killarney; CBS Secondary School, Tralee; Killorglin Community College and Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee.

The finals will take place on May 9th in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.