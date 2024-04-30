Advertisement
Six Kerry schools shortlisted for Young Social Innovators of the Year awards

Apr 30, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Students from six schools in Kerry have been shortlisted for the Young Social Innovators of the Year awards.

The YSI awards, now in their twenty-third year, celebrate excellence in youth-led social innovation nationwide.

The Kerry schools to be selected for the finals are Castleisland Community College, Presentation Secondary School, Tralee; St Brendan's College, Killarney; CBS Secondary School, Tralee; Killorglin Community College and Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee.

The finals will take place on May 9th in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

