Planning permission to be sought to change use of former Talbot Grove facility

Planning permission will be sought to change the use of a former addiction treatment centre in Castleisland to private residential.

Irish Host Family has published its intention to seek planning permission to change the use of the former Talbot Grove facility.

The company will apply to change use of the former residential addiction treatment centre to a private residence.

The planning application is currently in the pre-validation stage, meaning it will be assessed by the council to ensure the application is in order and can be assessed.

Kerry County Council recently granted planning permission for four glamping pods on the site of the Talbot Grove facility, beside the existing building.