Council gives green light for glamping beside former Talbot Grove facility

Kerry County Council has given the green light for glamping pods beside the former Talbot Grove facility in Castleisland.

Irish Host Family has been granted planning to build the glamping pods on the grasslands on the site.

Irish Host Family is the owner of the site, including the former Talbot Grove building itself, but no material changes are proposed for that building.

Advertisement

All four pods are due to be 13.4 metres squared.

Planning has been granted for the glamping pods subject to six conditions.