Advertisement
News

Council gives green light for glamping beside former Talbot Grove facility

Apr 17, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Council gives green light for glamping beside former Talbot Grove facility
Share this article

Kerry County Council has given the green light for glamping pods beside the former Talbot Grove facility in Castleisland.

Irish Host Family has been granted planning to build the glamping pods on the grasslands on the site.

Irish Host Family is the owner of the site, including the former Talbot Grove building itself, but no material changes are proposed for that building.

Advertisement

All four pods are due to be 13.4 metres squared.

Planning has been granted for the glamping pods subject to six conditions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over €2.3 million allocated for road works in Tralee Municipal District
Advertisement
Posthumous pardons approved for Kerry men hanged in 1880s
Motorsport Ireland confirms Ireland no longer being considered to host World Rally Championship round
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Over €2.3 million allocated for road works in Tralee Municipal District
Ireland have full squad to choose from
McIlroy denies LIV rumours
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus