West Kerry Sinn Féin rep says deposit return scheme won’t change anything

Apr 30, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry Sinn Féin rep says deposit return scheme won't change anything
Robert Brosnan Sinn Fein SF - Contact 086 3892129 Local Election 2024 Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/mail : [email protected] WEB Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie
A West Kerry Sinn Féin representative has voiced concerns around the deposit return scheme.

Robert Brosnan, who is a party rep in the Corca Dhuibhne area, says the system won’t change anything, as plastic bottles are still collected and sent to a waste treatment plant.

He also raised concerns around the scheme's consideration for the elderly, the disabled and for small shops.

Mr Brosnan says a different system – which includes glass - would make more sense and be in line with the circular economy.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

