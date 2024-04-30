A West Kerry Sinn Féin representative has voiced concerns around the deposit return scheme.

Robert Brosnan, who is a party rep in the Corca Dhuibhne area, says the system won’t change anything, as plastic bottles are still collected and sent to a waste treatment plant.

He also raised concerns around the scheme's consideration for the elderly, the disabled and for small shops.

Advertisement

Mr Brosnan says a different system – which includes glass - would make more sense and be in line with the circular economy.