No plans to allow public access to Kerry County Council meetings

There are no plans to allow the public access to Kerry County Council meetings.

At the most recent meeting, Independent Cllr Jackie Healy Rae raised the issue saying that it wasn't good enough that the public could not access online meetings of local elected representatives.

Since March 2020, council meetings have been held in an online capacity, restricting access to councillors, the executive and members of the press.

Responding to the query, Senior Executive Officer Pádraig Corkery said while it would be preferable to have a public gallery, restricting access prevents the possible manipulation of recordings by members of the public.