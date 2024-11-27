There are no patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

It’s the second time this year that the hospital hasn’t had patients awaiting beds; on August 29th there were also no people waiting on trolleys at UHK.

Prior to this it, was in November of last year when the hospital last had no patients awaiting beds.

Nationally there are 535 people are waiting on beds in hospitals today.

That’s according to figures released by the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

University Hospital Limerick accounts for the highest number of patients on trolleys at 97.