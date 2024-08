There are no patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation says it’s the first time since November 24th 2023 that there have been no patients awaiting beds at UHK.

Nationally, 388 patients are waiting for beds in hospitals, with 102 of these in wards.

Advertisement

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected, with 48 people on trolleys.