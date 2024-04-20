Kerry County Council has said that there are currently no funds available for a feasibility study for a public swimming pool in Killorglin.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill questioned the council on the availability of funds at a recent Kenmare MD.

He asked that the council investigate all sources of funding for the feasibility study for the proposed swimming pool.

Advertisement

The council says funding opportunities may arise through the Town and Village applications to undertake the study.