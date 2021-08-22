Advertisement
No availability on any trains from Dublin to Kerry this evening

Aug 22, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
No availability on any trains from Dublin to Kerry this evening
There is no availability on any trains from Dublin to Kerry this evening.

Irish Rail says there is additional pressure on the Kerry, Cork and Limerick routes in and out of Dublin today due to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final, while there is also limited capacity on public transport.

Only those who managed to pre-book rail tickets will be able to board a train to Dublin, and no tickets are available to buy at stations for those routes.

Spokesperson, Barry Kenny, says trains departing Dublin for Kerry this evening, as well as Cork and Limerick, are all sold out.

