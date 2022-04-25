NEWKD manager says businesses need to consider improved pay to retain staff members

Businesses need to consider improved pay and conditions to attract and retain staff members.

That's according to Community Development Manager North East and West Kerry Development, Robert Carey.

Mr Carey says minimum wage jobs in the economy contributes to the difficulty employers’ face in filling job roles.

Advertisement

He says he’s encountered small businesses who pay their staff a living wage, which is higher than minimum wage, therefore it’s possible to do.

Mr Carey was speaking on Kerry Today at the Kerry Jobs fair 2022 at the Rose Hotel in Tralee today

RobertLift