Advertisement
News

NEWKD manager says businesses need to consider improved pay to retain staff members

Apr 25, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
NEWKD manager says businesses need to consider improved pay to retain staff members NEWKD manager says businesses need to consider improved pay to retain staff members
Share this article

Businesses need to consider improved pay and conditions to attract and retain staff members.

That's according to Community Development Manager North East and West Kerry Development, Robert Carey.

Mr Carey says minimum wage jobs in the economy contributes to the difficulty employers’ face in filling job roles.

Advertisement

He says he’s encountered small businesses who pay their staff a living wage, which is higher than minimum wage, therefore it’s possible to do.

Mr Carey was speaking on Kerry Today at the Kerry Jobs fair 2022 at the Rose Hotel in Tralee today

RobertLift

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus