NEWKD hosting series of events to celebrate Local Development Week

NEWKD (North East and West Kerry Development) are hosting a series of events to celebrate Local Development Week.

The celebration starts on Monday the 23rd of September and will run until Friday the 27th.

The week long celebration is to spotlight the role Local Development Companies play in building vibrant, inclusive and sustainable communities throughout Ireland.

Throughout the week, NEWKD will host tea and coffee information mornings in their offices across the county, and are urging to public to come and visit.

On Monday the 23rd, they will be in their Listowel Office on Upper William Street.

On Tuesday the 24th, they are going to be in their Tralee Office, in Aras an Phobail.

And on Wednesday the 25th, the tea and coffee session will be in their Castleisland office on Main Street.