Kerry projects awarded funding to support integration of migrants

Three Kerry projects to support the integration of migrants have been awarded around €5,000 each under a new fund.

The Communities Integration Fund from the Department of Integration is made available to local, community-based projects nationwide to support the integration of migrants in Ireland.

113 projects have shared a total of around half a million euro under the fund, to support community-based organisations play a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees.

UpStitch, a project by NEWKD, has been allocated €5,000, as has the Community Mindfulness for Integration project by the Southwest Kerry Family Resource Centre.

A project offering training and skills to the migrant community by the Sea Synergy Marine Awareness, Research and Activity Centre was awarded just under €5,000 under the fund.