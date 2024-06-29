Advertisement
Department says it has no contract for modular units to house asylum seekers in Clash area of Tralee

Jun 29, 2024 10:25 By radiokerrynews
A government department says it has no contract for modular units to house asylum seekers in Tralee.

The Department of Integration says there's no contract to provide modular units for international protection applicants in the Clash area of the town.

Recent activity at a site in Clash prompted speculation that this type of temporary housing was being erected for migrants.

The Department of Integration's responsibilities include the provision of accommodation to international protection applicants and Ukrainian refugees.

