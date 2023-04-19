Advertisement
New veterinary nursing course at MTU

Apr 19, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
New veterinary nursing course at MTU
Pictured L-R: Paula Curtin MTU, Gerard Corkery MTU, Dr Peter Hill Vet, Caoimhe Tobin veterinary nurse, Dr Eilish Broderick MTU and Lasi Smouter veterinary nurse Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The Munster Technological University has announced a new course in veterinary nursing at its Kerry campus.

The Bachelor of Science (BSc) in veterinary nursing is a three-year level 7 programme and it’ll begin in September.

Head of Department, Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr Gerard Corkery says the course will prepare students to become competent and accountable veterinary nurses.

The course is now available through CAO.ie under the code MT784. Late applications are open until 5pm on 1st May and the Change of Mind deadline is 5pm on 1st July.

For more information on the course visit https://www.mtu.ie/courses/mt784/.

