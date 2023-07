The revamped Dealz store in Tralee is to reopen on Saturday as Pepco.

Pepco has over 4,000 stores across 19 European countries, and is a one-stop shop for food, health and beauty, fashion, homewares, toys and key household needs.

Alongside Dealz and Poundland, Pepco is one of three retail brands operated by the Pepco Group, which is headquartered in Poland.

The former Dealz store in Tralee has been refurbished and extended ahead of it grand opening on Saturday as Pepco.