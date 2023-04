A new species of fish has been discovered off the coast of Kerry.

Marine researchers first detected the species at Porcupine Bank Canyon, which is located off the Dingle Peninsula.

The discovery was made during surveying work by the Natural History Museum Stuttgart (SMNS) and Wageningen Marine Research (WMR).

The fish which is only 5.5 centimeters long, has been named The Microichthys grandis, or translates to “Big little fish”.