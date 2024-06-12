The new-look Kerry County Council will meet for the first-time next week.

All 33 seats on Kerry County Council were filled on Monday night, following the local elections on Friday.

The people of Kerry went to the polls last Friday and had their say as to who they wanted to represent them on Kerry County Council.

The votes were counted over the weekend, with the last seats being filled on Monday night following a recount in the Kenmare LEA.

The make-up of the new council will include 11 Independents, nine Fianna Fáil representatives, six from Fine Gael, four from Sinn Féin, two from the Labour Party and one from Kerry Independent Alliance.

27 of the new councillors are male with six female, which is an increase of female representation on the previous council.

The new-look Kerry County Council will meet for the first-time on Friday, June 21st for the AGM.

The new Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council will be elected at this meeting.

The full list of representatives elected to sit on Kerry County Council are:

Killarney LEA:

Independent Maura Healy-Rae

Independent Martin Grady

Kerry Independent Alliance John O’Donoghue

Independent Brendan Cronin

Fianna Fáil Niall Kelleher

Independent Niall Botty O’Callaghan

Labour Marie Moloney

Tralee LEA:

Fianna Fáil Mikey Sheehy

Labour Terry O'Brien

Sinn Féin Deirdre Ferris

Independent Sam Locke

Sinn Féin Paul Daly

Fine Gael Angie Baily

Fianna Fáil Anne O’Sullivan

Corca Dhuibhne LEA:

Fine Gael Tommy Griffin

Sinn Féin Robert Brosnan

Fianna Fáil Breandán Fitzgerald

Castleisland LEA:

Independent Jackie Healy-Rae

Independent Charlie Farrelly

Fianna Fáil Fionnán Fitzgerald

Fine Gael Bobby O'Connell

Kenmare LEA:

Independent Johnny Healy-Rae

Fianna Fáil Michael Cahill

Fianna Fáil Norma Moriarty

Fine Gael Teddy O’Sullivan Casey

Independent Podge Foley

Independent Dan McCarthy

Listowel LEA:

Fine Gael Mike Kennelly

Independent Liam Speedy Nolan

Fine Gael Michael Foley

Fianna Fáil Michael Leane

Sinn Féin Tom Barry

Fianna Fáil Jimmy Moloney

The Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne LEAs will now join together to form the Municipal District of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne.