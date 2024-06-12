The new-look Kerry County Council will meet for the first-time next week.
All 33 seats on Kerry County Council were filled on Monday night, following the local elections on Friday.
The people of Kerry went to the polls last Friday and had their say as to who they wanted to represent them on Kerry County Council.
The votes were counted over the weekend, with the last seats being filled on Monday night following a recount in the Kenmare LEA.
The make-up of the new council will include 11 Independents, nine Fianna Fáil representatives, six from Fine Gael, four from Sinn Féin, two from the Labour Party and one from Kerry Independent Alliance.
27 of the new councillors are male with six female, which is an increase of female representation on the previous council.
The new-look Kerry County Council will meet for the first-time on Friday, June 21st for the AGM.
The new Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council will be elected at this meeting.
The full list of representatives elected to sit on Kerry County Council are:
Killarney LEA:
Independent Maura Healy-Rae
Independent Martin Grady
Kerry Independent Alliance John O’Donoghue
Independent Brendan Cronin
Fianna Fáil Niall Kelleher
Independent Niall Botty O’Callaghan
Labour Marie Moloney
Tralee LEA:
Fianna Fáil Mikey Sheehy
Labour Terry O'Brien
Sinn Féin Deirdre Ferris
Independent Sam Locke
Sinn Féin Paul Daly
Fine Gael Angie Baily
Fianna Fáil Anne O’Sullivan
Corca Dhuibhne LEA:
Fine Gael Tommy Griffin
Sinn Féin Robert Brosnan
Fianna Fáil Breandán Fitzgerald
Castleisland LEA:
Independent Jackie Healy-Rae
Independent Charlie Farrelly
Fianna Fáil Fionnán Fitzgerald
Fine Gael Bobby O'Connell
Kenmare LEA:
Independent Johnny Healy-Rae
Fianna Fáil Michael Cahill
Fianna Fáil Norma Moriarty
Fine Gael Teddy O’Sullivan Casey
Independent Podge Foley
Independent Dan McCarthy
Listowel LEA:
Fine Gael Mike Kennelly
Independent Liam Speedy Nolan
Fine Gael Michael Foley
Fianna Fáil Michael Leane
Sinn Féin Tom Barry
Fianna Fáil Jimmy Moloney
The Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne LEAs will now join together to form the Municipal District of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne.