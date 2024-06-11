All 33 seats on Kerry County Council have now been filled.

The count for the Kenmare electoral area finished in Killarney last night.

The initial count for Kenmare had seen Johnny Healy Rae top the poll, with Michael Cahill of FF also elected on the first count.

A recount was then called by SD candidate Tim Clifford in the early hours of Monday morning.

The recount found no material errors and the count resumed yesterday afternoon with FF's Norma Moriarty elected to the third seat in the 6 seat electoral area.

Eliminations and transfers then saw the election of FGs Teddy O Sullivan Casey, Podge Foley and Dan Mc Carthy to the 3 remaining seats without reaching the quota after 10pm last night.

The make up of the new Council will include 11 Independents, an increase of 3, FF 9 minus one, FG 6 minus one, Sinn Fein remaining the same at 4 and Kerry Independent Alliance one the same as previously.

Thee will be 9 new cllrs, of which 7 have been elected for the first time. 27 cllrs are male and 6 are female.