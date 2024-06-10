Advertisement
News

Teddy O'Sullivan Casey, Podge Foley, and Dan McCarthy elected

Jun 10, 2024 22:37 By radiokerrynews
The final three seats on Kerry County Council have been filled, with the Kenmare Local Electoral Area ending on the 13th count.

First-time candidate Podge Foley was elected with 1,928 votes.

Sitting councillor Dan McCarthy was elected with 1,832 votes.

Fine Gael's Teddy O'Sullivan Casey was elected with 2,017 votes.

It means that the counts in the local elections are now finished here in Kerry.

The six councillors in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area are Johnny Healy-Rae, Michael Cahill, Norma Moriarty, Teddy O'Sullivan Casey, Podge Foley, and Dan McCarthy.

