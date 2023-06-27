New Kerry mayor welcomes appointment of company to organise entertainment around Rose of Tralee

The new Mayor of Kerry is welcoming the appointment of an event management company to organise street entertainment and a family festival, to coincide with the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Tralee-based Shannon Star Entertainments Ltd will organise the events, which will take place between August 18th and 22nd.

Tralee Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane, who was elected Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council yesterday, says this is a very important step.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council Cathaoirleach, Jim Finucane says organisations such as Siamsa Tíre need to be better at communicating with the public about difficulties.

Advertisement

It follows an announcement earlier this month that the National Folk Theatre was suspending non-profit events for the remainder of the summer season, citing the impact of COVID-19, challenges facing the tourism market, and rising energy prices.