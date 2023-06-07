Siamsa Tíre suspending all non-profit-making productions

Siamsa Tíre is suspending all non-profit-making productions from the middle of this month for the remainder of the summer season.

The board and management of the National Folk Theatre took the decision citing the impact of COVID-19, challenges facing the tourism market and rising energy prices.

The board and management say this will provide an opportunity to secure the necessary funding to review their production offerings for the remainder of this year and into next year, while the organisation prepares for a relaunch of its programme.

The board believes this decision will enable the National Folk Theatre offering to be reimagined to become more relevant for modern audiences.

It cites the loss of momentum due to closure during the pandemic, the changing face of the tourism market and the rising cost of living and energy prices as key factors in reaching this decision.

The board is in discussion with Kerry County Council, The Arts Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport, Gaelteacht and Media to secure the Tralee venue’s future.

It says Siamsa Tíre is open for business and will continue to be a community cultural hub, hosting a variety of performances across theatre, music, dance and traditional arts; the Siamsa Tíre Academy will also remain open.

It adds that this is an exciting time for the organisation, and they’re optimistic about the opportunity to work with all stakeholders, as they pivot to a new model.